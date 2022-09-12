Honda Shows Off HR-V Yet Again in Another Teaser

The launch of Honda HR-V is drawing near, as evident by its new teaser. A social media post from the company shows an image of the SUV’s taillight, accompanied by the phrase “Excite Your Life.”

The company released the last teaser of HR-V earlier this month. With the teasers becoming frequent, the company may launch the SUV this month, although a launch date is not yet final.

HACL began teasing HR-V in the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS). The compact crossover SUV will compete with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Haval Jolion, and other similar SUVs.

It has several powertrain options in international markets, including a hybrid electric option. Although, the Pakistani spec SUV will likely have these two powertrains:

A naturally aspirated (NA) 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

Both engines send power to the front wheels only, via a CVT automatic transmission.

HR-V has modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

The existing imported units of 2022 HR-V in Pakistan are hybrid powered. However, the locally assembled version will be a non-hybrid, bring brings its demand into question.

On the other hand, given the popularity of crossovers in Pakistan these days, Honda HR-V may end up snatching the market share of Honda Civic. With these possibilities in view, the anticipation surrounding HR-V’s debut is at a fever pitch.