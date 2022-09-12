Google Pixel Fold to Come With Flagship Cameras

Google’s upcoming foldable phone has been in the rumor mill for quite a while. The Pixel Fold has reportedly been canceled or delayed time and time again, and it’s still not anywhere close to launching. Some reports claim that it how now been delayed until next year.

Despite the delays, notable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has managed to unearth some camera details for the Pixel Fold. According to his info, the folding phone is codenamed “Felix” and it will come with a flagship camera setup. This should include a 64 MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a 12 MP IMX386 ultrawide lens, and a 10.8 MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto camera.

The inner camera will be an 8 MP IMX355 sensor while the outer selfie camera will also use an S5K3J1 sensor.

As far as we knew that device would be pipit. This, however, makes little sense, as it most likely had a first-generation Tensor, which would be outdated by the time it comes out. Enter “Felix”. It has been previously rumored to be the 7a with a Tensor G2. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

The tipster says that this device was previously rumored to be the Pixel 7a, and it will come with the second generation Tensor chip called Tensor G2. The chip’s name was recently confirmed by Google itself as it prepares to launch its next flagship series, the Pixel 7. The teaser campaign for these phones has already started, which confirmed the October 6 launch date.

As for the Pixel Fold, there is no detailed information about it yet. The device is also known as the Pixel Notepad in some of the reports, and we may get to hear more about it during the Pixel 7 event.

According to rumors, Google’s folding phone will have a similar form factor to the Oppo Find N. This means it will have a squarish design rather than the rectangle Z Fold phones from Samsung. Its inner screen is expected to be 5.8-inches and the outer screen could be around 7 inches.

Other features are unknown, but it will most likely be equipped with flagship hardware to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.