South Africa Loses Crucial Points in World Test Championship Points Table

South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship were dealt a big blow as it lost the third Test match against England.

As a result of the defeat, South Africa lost crucial points but has maintained its second spot in the World Test Championship points table. England, on the other hand, gained more points but is still rooted at the seventh position in the table.

England registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas after a convincing victory in the third Test match. England had lost the first Test by an innings and 12 runs before making an epic comeback in the second and third Tests. England won the third match by 9 wickets after chasing down a target of 130 in the fourth innings.

Australia is in pole position to qualify for the coveted final as it is still leading the points table while Pakistan is at the fifth spot. The Men in Green still have a chance of making it to the final as they still have to face England and New Zealand at home. Similarly, Sri Lanka and India, rooted at the third and fourth spot respectively, also have a chance to make it to the final.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Father Admits He Used to Beat Him for Playing Cricket

Here is the latest World Test Championship points table: (12 Sep 2022)