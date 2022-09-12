Here Are The Battery Sizes of All iPhone 14 Models

It turns out the iPhone 14 Plus having “the biggest battery on an iPhone yet” was a lie after all, at least according to fresh information received from a Chinese regulatory database. This database accurately leaked the battery sizes for iPhone 13 models as well as the 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro laptops last year.

According to the leak, all iPhone 14 models have slightly bigger batteries than their predecessors, except for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which falls short by a small margin. Even the iPhone 14 Plus, which was marketed with the biggest iPhone battery ever, falls short of the 13 Pro Max.

Battery capacities for the iPhone 13 series:

iPhone 13 Mini: 2,406 mAh

2,406 mAh iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh

3,227 mAh iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh

3,095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

Battery capacities for the iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

3,279 mAh iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

4,325 mAh iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

3,200 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max have almost the same battery size, but the Pro Max is expected to perform better. This is because it has a more efficient A16 Bionic chip and a ProMotion display that allows the screen to dial down its refresh rate to only 1Hz to save battery.

Minor Battery Life Improvement

Apple is promising a “full day battery” life on all iPhone 14 models with 29 hours of video playback on the Pro Max and 26 hours on the iPhone 14 Plus. The base iPhone 14 should get 20 hours of video playback and iPhone 14 Pro will get 23 hours, according to Apple.

This means that iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Pro Max should get one more hour of offline video playback compared to their equivalent iPhone 13 models. There is no comparable model for iPhone 14 Plus since we had a Mini phone last year with only a 2,406 mAh battery.

All four iPhone 14 models launched last week and are set to launch on September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, however, will go for sale later on October 7.

Source: MacRumors