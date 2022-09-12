This SUV Offers Better Value Than Honda Civic At the Same Price

Rs. 6.5-7.5 million price bracket has become crowded with several interesting options. While most of them are crossover SUVs, the Honda Civic is also now a part of that list.
This article compares the new Civic with another SUV that is bigger, more practical, and costs about the same. The SUV in question is Changan Oshan X7.
Let us have a closer look:
Exterior
Honda Civic
Civic is a sleek and sporty sedan and is, by design, more attractive than its competitor. Its thin and angular headlights and sharp DRLs, a thin front grille, and a long and smooth bonnet allow for a sophisticated, yet imposing look.
The understated side profile with a more pronounced tail and sleek silhouette allow for a sporty appearance. The RS variant’s 18-inch dark alloy rims and lip spoiler add to its sportiness.
The rear is reminiscent of Audi A4 with its revised taillight design, a smooth rear bumper, and subdued styling. Overall, the new Civic is a handsome-looking sedan.
Changan Oshan X7
Oshan X7 boasts futuristic styling. It has a large mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of razor-sharp LED headlights and DRLs, an aggressive front bumper, and a gently sloping hood up front.
While the side profile is typical, a few character lines along the length, a high belt line, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels give it a refined look.
Oshan X7’s rear end is simple and purposeful. It has a large light bar that extends across the rear, a silver strip, and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts. Oshan X7 has a good look overall, but not good enough to beat Civic.
Interior
Honda Civic
Like the exterior, the interior of the new Civic is very tastefully put together. Although not as modern as Oshan X7, Civic’s interior boasts a fine finish and an easy layout, being an updated version of the 10th generation model.
The cabin can comfortably seat five passengers including tall individuals. The new Civic also has more luggage capacity than its predecessor.
Changan Oshan X7
Oshan X7’s interior is simple, yet more modern and elegant. The cabin features flowing lines and creases, high-end materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, and plush surfaces throughout.
The D-segment SUV can fit seven passengers comfortably (in comfort variant only). Interior-wise, Oshan X7 is a superior vehicle.
Dimensions and Weight
The measurements of both vehicles are as follows:
|Measurements
|Honda Civic
|Changan Oshan X7
|Wheelbase
|2,736 mm
|2,786 mm
|Length
|4,674 mm
|4,730 mm
|Width
|1,801 mm
|1,870 mm
|Height
|1,415 mm
|1,720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|–
|Max Curb Weight
|1,396 KG
|–
Performance
Honda Civic
Honda Civic has three variants in Pakistan. The base and middle trim levels have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 127 horsepower (hp) 180 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission.
The range-topping RS variant has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 180 hp and 240 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission.
All variants have McPherson struts up front, a multi-link coil spring setup in the back, and disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.
Auto-data.net claims that the new Civic has a fuel economy of up to 14 liters per kilometer, however, the figures are most likely lower in Pakistan.
Changan Oshan X7
Oshan X7 comes in two variants. Both have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 185 hp and 300 Nm of torque to front wheels only through a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.
It has McPherson struts up front, a multi-link coil spring setup in the back, and disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, Electronic EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.
Car forums suggest that Oshan X7’s fuel economy is 10-12 kilometers per liter, which may vary as per driving style, traffic, and road conditions.
Features
This comparison is between the top variants to determine the complete range of features they offer. The following are the specs and features of both vehicles:
|Specs and Features
|Honda Civic RS
|Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense
|Safety
|Central Power Door Locks
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front and Rear
|Front and Rear
|Camera
|Rearview Only
|360°
|Daytime Running Lights
|Yes
|Yes
|Front Foglights
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS Brakes w/ EBD & BA
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-start Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-Descent Control
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Lane Keep Assist
|Yes
|No
|Blind Spot Detection
|No
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Stability Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Autonomous Braking
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|Vehicle Diagnostic System
|Yes
|No
|Airbags
|2
|6
|Convenience
|Smart Infotainment System
|Yes
|Yes
|All-Digital HUD
|Semi-Digital
|Fully-Digital
|12 Volt Socket
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Push Start Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Parking Brake
|Yes
|Yes
|Paddle Shifters
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple Drive Modes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sunroof
|Normal
|Panoramic
|Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable Steering Wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
|Manual
|Yes
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|No
|Yes
|ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
|Yes
|Yes
Price
The price of both vehicles are as follows:
Honda Civic
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|Civic 1.5T Standard (M-CVT)
|6,349,000
|Civic 1.5T Oriel (M-CVT)
|6,599,000
|Civic 1.5T RS (LL-CVT)
|7,549,000
Changan Oshan X7
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|Oshan X7 Comfort (7-seater)
|7,049,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense (5-seater)
|7,549,000
Verdict
Honda Civic has long been among Pakistan’s best-selling cars. However, its price these days has flipped the odds in the favor of its bigger, more comfortable, and more practical rivals.
At its current price, Oshan X7 is a massive threat to Civic as it offers far better value for money. Although, a small niche of loyal customers still favors the Civic against all odds.