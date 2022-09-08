Honda Civic RS Vs. Haval H6 1.5T – Different Breeds, Same Price

Record high inflation has radically altered the landscape of the Pakistani car market. The resultant price hikes have brought sedans and crossover SUVs closer in terms of pricing.

Today’s comparison looks at Honda Civic RS and Haval H6 1.5T. Although both vehicles hail from different categories, their price tags are quite similar.

ALSO READ Punjab to Stop Biometric Car Registration and Transfers

Let us dive in and see which one is better.

Exterior Styling

Haval H6 1.5T

Haval H6 has a conventional crossover design, but with unique styling elements. Its overall boxy silhouette complements the modern-looking pair of dual projector headlamps, a huge chrome mesh grille, an edgy bumper design, and a squared-off front fascia.

The side profile doesn’t have many lines. The body-colored side mirrors and door handles, along with a single character line give it a smooth look. The chrome stripe around the windows and door sashes lends a slight cosmetic flair as well.

While the front looks bold and aggressive, the rear end seems tame and monotonous. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and the taillight design makes the rear resemble KIA Sportage. Overall, H6 is a decent-looking SUV.

Honda Civic RS

The new Civic has a simpler design, unlike the previous model. The front has thin and angular headlights alongside long and sharp DRLs, a sleek front grille, and a smooth and elongated bonnet that seems to be spilling over on to the front grille.

ALSO READ UET Graduate Becomes Design Engineer at Super Car Maker Koenigsegg

Its side profile is fairly conventional, with a straight tail and an edgy silhouette that allows for a subtle, yet sporty look. The RS variant has 18-inch dark alloy rims that add to the Civic’s sportiness.

The rear is also less showy than the previous model. With a revised taillight design, a smooth rear bumper, and an elongated tail, the new Civic’s rear resembles the Audi A4. Overall, the new Civic seems more mature and sophisticated than its overzealous predecessor.

Interior Design

Haval H6 1.5T

Haval H6 has a clean and futuristic cabin. Everything on the dash and the center console is either a screen, a dial, a small button, or a flat panel, while the seats and other surfaces are wrapped in plush materials.

The contemporary three-spoke steering design looks sporty, while the interior controls look as smooth and clean as a modern EV. In terms of space, the H6 is big enough to easily carry 5 passengers and their luggage.

Honda Civic RS

Honda has also opted for a minimalist approach with its interior design. The fit and finish of the panels and gadgets are adequate, while the layout is intuitive and simple. However, the overall look lacks the modernness of Haval H6.

ALSO READ Special Lahore-Rawalpindi Trains Delayed for 5 Days

The interior is roomier than the previous model. The cabin is spacious enough to comfortably fit five passengers. Taller passengers can also sit comfortably in the back, thanks to better headroom. The new Civic also has more luggage capacity than the previous generation.

Dimensions and Weight

Due to being a chunky crossover SUV Haval H6 is considerably heavier than Honda Civic despite having somewhat similar dimensions. The measurements of both vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Honda Civic RS Haval H6 RS Wheelbase 2,736 mm 2,680 mm Length 4,674 mm 4,653 mm Width 1,801 mm 1,886 mm Height 1,415 mm 1,730 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm 161 mm Max Curb Weight 1,396 KG 1,550 KG

Performance

Haval H6 1.5T

The H6 1.5T — as evident by its name — has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which it sends to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back. It features disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology for optimal stopping power.

Various international automotive outlets have reported the fuel economy of the H6 to be 10.2 km per liter, but the figure can vary based on road conditions and driving style.

Honda Civic RS

Honda Civic RS has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180 hp and 240 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.

ALSO READ Porsche Scoops Up Pakistani Tech-Extraordinaire From Mercedes

According to auto-data.net, the new Civic has a fuel economy of 14 liters per kilometer internationally, however, the figures are likely to vary in Pakistan.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants to determine the complete range of features they offer. The following are the specs and features of both vehicles:

Specs and Features Honda Civic RS Haval H6 1.5T Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Backup Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes ABS Brakes w/ EBD & BA Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Lane Keep Assist Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Autonomous Braking Yes Yes Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Airbags 2 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes All-Digital HUD Semi-Digital Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Wireless Charging No Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Sunroof Normal Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Manual Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

The prices of both vehicles are as follows:

Models Prices (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5T 7,425,000 Honda Civic RS 7,549,000

Haval H6 1.5T — despite being a slightly better-equipped SUV — is Rs. 124,000 cheaper than Civic RS. However, the latter is much more powerful and nimble.

ALSO READ Suzuki Announces More Non-Production Days Throughout September

While Civic is the obvious choice for enthusiastic drivers, Haval H6 1.5T is a more likely choice for a majority of Pakistanis at this price point, given its overall popularity and practicality.