Kia Showroom Catches Fire Incinerating Several Cars in Rahim Yar Khan

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) sustained a major loss of inventory due to a fire incident at a dealership.

According to details, a fire erupted at Kia United Motors — a company dealership in Rahim Yar Khan — due to a short circuit. The incident took place yesterday, obliterating 23 cars present at the showroom.

Reports state that the company has sustained around Rs. 220 million worth of losses in inventory and other property. Fortunately, the staff escaped a horrible calamity as the rescue team promptly arrived at the scene and controlled the fire within a few hours.

KLMC is yet to offer an official statement to address the concerns of buyers and existing customers.

Bookings Open

KLMC recently resumed the bookings for all Kia cars. This announcement came immediately after the government’s decision to ease import restrictions. A dealership representative has told ProPakistani that the company is taking bookings for all cars with a minimum delivery period of 1 month.

A week prior to that, KLMC announced that it will maintain its new prices even with substantial gains for the rupee against US Dollar. In an official public notification, the company rationalized that the increase in its car prices is only 14%, which is significantly less than others who hiked the prices by 19-23%.

The price fluctuations and delivery delays have begun taking a toll on the demand for new cars as most companies are reporting fewer sales compared to previous months.