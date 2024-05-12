PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How To Watch Pakistan Vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming

By Aadil Shadman | Published May 12, 2024 | 7:01 pm
Babar Sterling trophy
Sports

Pakistan takes on Ireland in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium in Dublin after a miserable defeat in the first T20I.

The Green Shirts are preparing for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies by giving opportunities to the inexperienced players and finalising the team combination.

Paul Stirling’s men have been placed in the same group as Pakistan with both sides set to play against each other on June 16 in Florida.

Babar Azam’s 18-man squad, which was announced earlier this month, will be determined to perform following a mediocre display in the home series against New Zealand where they managed to salvage the series 2-2 against a depleted Kiwi side.

The Men in Green will be hoping to win the next two matches against Ireland and winning the series and make a statement ahead of the England series and more importantly the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be shown live on PTV Sports and A Sports HD, while Tamasha and Tapmad will livestream across the country.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 PM local time and the first will be bowled at 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha LINK
2. Tapmad TV LINK

TV Channels in Pakistan:

PTV Sports A Sports HD

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and Ireland will also be telecasted live internationally including India and the UK.

Region Platform
North America Willow TV
India Fancode
UK & Ireland TNT Sports
Rest of the World Sports Central
MENA + South East Asia Etisalat
Bangladesh Nagorik TV

 

Aadil Shadman


