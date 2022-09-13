Chinese Police to Train Punjab Police

The Punjab Police and China’s Jiangsu Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the dissemination of training courses, intelligence, and modern equipment to the former.

The update was announced by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, during his visit to the Punjab Constabulary Headquarters in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, on Monday, for the completion ceremony of its 14th anti-riots course.

The IGP mentioned that the Punjab Police is improving and expediting its strategies to deal with violent protests and demonstrations in a peaceful manner He added that all its personnel had attended a special anti-riots course in a phased manner to learn how to deal with violent protesters peace­fully.

A total of 456 policemen of the Punjab Constabulary participated in the two-week-long course in which they demonstrated their skills in dispersing violent mobs in emergency situations during protests.

The IGP congratulated the passing-out officers and said that the training had taught them how to efficiently handle violent mobs.

Commandant Punjab Constabulary, Ehsan Tufail, disclosed that the anti-riots training course had been designed based on modern policing strategies, and around 7,000 personnel had undertaken it.

It was also learned that the IGP had presided over a meeting in which the Commandant Punjab Constabulary talked about other professional matters, in­cluding training courses for the force, and the IGP issued in­structions regarding the up-gradation of training modules.