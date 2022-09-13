Punjab Launches Free Online Academy to Counter Tuition Culture

In order to counter the tuition culture in the province, the Punjab government has launched a free online academy for the students of Matriculation and Intermediate levels.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, announce the launch of ‘INSAF Academy,’ where students can access educational resources absolutely free.

The resources consist of over 7,000 lectures and mock MCQ quizzes to help students effectively prepare for the annual exams without spending a penny on tuition centers.

INSAF Academy consists of content for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. The content for Matric is available in both English and Urdu languages. Mobile versions of INSAF Academy are also available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Addressing the launch event of the online academy, Dr. Murad said that INSAF Academy will level the playing field for students with different economic and social backgrounds.

Every student can now access high-quality educational content through their PCs, laptops, and cell phones from anywhere, the Minister concluded.