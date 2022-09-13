Sharjeel Khan Knocks on National Team’s Door With Yet Another T20 Century

Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Sharjeel Khan, scored an unbeaten century and led his team to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan in the 22nd match of the National T20 Cup 2022-23 on 12 September at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Sharjeel, who is playing for Sindh, struck a brilliant 107 not out off 62 balls, including 13 boundaries and four maximums, helping his team chase down the target of 159 with 18 balls to spare.

Sharjeel Khan and the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, Saim Ayub, got Sindh off to a perfect start, stitching a match-winning partnership of 116 runs from 74 balls.

After scoring 28 runs off 26 balls, Saim lost his wicket to Hussain Talat, but the game was already out of Balochistan’s hands, as Saud Shakeel and Sharjeel completed the task in the 17th over.

Sharjeel appears to be in good form following his poor show in PSL 7, as he finished the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as the leading run-scorer, amassing 273 runs in five innings at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 172.28.

It is worth noting that he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing National T20 Cup, having scored 233 runs in eight innings at an average of 33.29 and a strike rate of 148.41, including two half-centuries.