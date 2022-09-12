Ramiz Raja Gets Angry Over Questions by Indian Journalist and Fans

Pakistan team failed to win the 2022 Asia Cup after losing the final against a spirited Sri Lankan side in Dubai.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, who paid a visit to the stadium, appeared upset and angry and was unable to answer the media’s simple and formal questions after the final ceremony.

When the former cricketer was leaving the stadium after the Islanders defeated the Babar Azam-led side by 23 runs, a few Indian journalists tried to get his take on the defeat, but he was unable to respond.

One of the Indian journalists asked Ramiz to send a message to Pakistan’s cricket fans in the country. He asked, “Awam badi nakhush hai. Unke lie koi sandesh? (Fans are unhappy. Any message for them?)”.

The question did not sit well with Ramiz Raja, who responded, “You must be from India, your people must be very happy” to which the Indian journalist replied “Hum khush nahi hain. (No, we are not happy).”

The cricket board chairman then asked, “Kaunsi awam? (Which people?)” to which the reporter responded, “I’ve seen Pakistani fans go back crying after the loss. Am I saying something wrong?”

Ramiz replied to the reporter, saying, “You are generalizing the people”, and then tried to move aside the journalist’s phone. He also asked the fan who was constantly keeping his arm on Ramiz’s shoulder to get away from the camera.

“Please keep your hands off me and stay away from the camera,” he said, before walking away from them.