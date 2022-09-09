Sharjah Police Imposes Hefty Fine on Afghan Fans for Destroying Stadium Property

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday not only eliminated India and Afghanistan from the tournament but also saw some violence and unfortunate incidents on and off the field.

The United Arab Emirates police have decided to take strict action against the fans who were involved in vandalizing stadium property after Pakistan defeated Mohammad Nabi’s side in a thrilling finish.

Sharjah police have fined the spectators involved in vandalizing stadium property AED3,000 (approximately Rs. 190,000) and warned that if such an incident occurs again, those involved will be deported.

According to the details, the situation worsened when Afghan bowler, Fareed Ahmad, got the wicket of Pakistan’s Asif Ali and both players exchanged harsh words, inciting the Afghanis to attack Pakistani fans with chairs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, also expressed concerns over the incident and has decided to lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the upcoming meeting.

“This game doesn’t want such an environment. The visuals were really bad. This wasn’t the first time such a thing happened. Emotions should be kept in check, we own our fans and we lodge a protest with the ICC,” he said.