Punjab Makes Big Change to Annual Exams Policy for School Students

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has introduced a major change in the annual exams policy for students of all public sector colleges in the province.

According to reports, SED has decided to evaluate students based on the results of their annual exams and grant them the status of either pass or fail.

Previously, the SED used to promote all students to the next class before holding the annual exams of their current class, irrespective of how they performed in the exams.

Teachers have appreciated the SED for phasing out its previous policy, claiming that students did not give proper attention to exams due to the 100% passing policy.

Earlier this month, the SED launched an online portal to digitize the students’ performance and attendance tracking systems in all public sector schools in the province.

Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, launched the portal. He said that the data of students in classes 6 to 10 will be tracked initially and data of over 500,000 students has already been uploaded to the portal.