Gomal University Closed Indefinitely Over Threatening Messages

The administration of Gomal University has shut down the institute for an indefinite period after PTI leader, Ali Amin Gandapur, pressurized its Vice-Chancellor (VC) to resign.

According to details, Gomal University will continue the academic process by holding online classes for all departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the university’s syndicate that was held to assess all options after the political interference. The meeting decided that maintaining peace in the institute and the security of students is the paramount priority of the university.

The problems between VC Gomal University and the PTI leader started in July this year after the provincial government allocated Rs. 3.1 billion for establishing an agriculture university in DI Khan.

The agriculture university will be built on 1,000 kanals of land acquired from the Gomal University and it will be set up by upgrading Gomal University’s Agriculture Department, something which the VC is strongly against.

The reluctance of VC Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Shah, to transfer the assets of the university to the agriculture university annoyed Gandapur, who also hails from DI Khan.

To force the transfer of assets of Gomal University, Gandapur organized a protest against the VC, which took a violent turn after students vandalized VC’s official vehicle and the university’s property.

Moreover, Gandapur also sent voice messages to the VC, threatening him to resign peacefully, otherwise, he will be kicked out forcefully. The former also claimed that he fears none and challenged the VC to take the matter to any forum.

As a result, Dr. Iftikhar also recently wrote letters to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Prime Minister, and Interior Minister, apprising them of the threats issued by the political personality.