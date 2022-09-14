Sony to Give PlayStation Users Reward Points For Free to Buy Games

Sony’s upcoming program for PlayStation owners will let you earn digital rewards for free. The program is called PlayStation Stars, and it will roll out around the globe later this month.

ALSO READ Sony Launches Its First Gaming Phone With Top of The Line Specs

Anyone with a PlayStation 4 or 5 is eligible for the reward scheme. You will have to complete a set of challenges such as earning a specific trophy or simply playing a game on your system, which will reward you with loyalty points that can be redeemed for various freebies.

Sony made the announcement during last night’s State of Play event and revealed that the program will launch in Asia this September before rolling out to North America and Europe in the following weeks.

The loyalty points you earn can be converted into PSN wallet funds to buy games from the PS Store and unlock various “digital collectibles”. This includes 3D figurines and artwork of different Sony-related products. Some of these collectibles were shown off at the recent State of Play, such as an Ape Escape diorama, a model PS3, and a Sony MP3 player.

According to Sony, these collectibles are intended to be:

Digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.

Sony also hinted that the roster of virtual collectibles will continue to expand, saying “there will always be something new to collect and show off to your friends”.

However, Sony’s Vice President of network advertising loyalty and licensed merchandise, Grace Chen, clarified that the collectibles cannot be used as NFTs and do not use blockchain technology.

You can expect to see PlayStation Stars on your PS4/PS5 by October.