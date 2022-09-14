Suzuki GSX125 to Debut Next Month Under a Different Name

Suzuki GSX 125’s reveal at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022 sparked serious intrigue among enthusiasts and the public alike. A recent relevant report has revealed some interesting details regarding Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) plan to launch the GSX 125 in Pakistan.

The automaker will launch the new bike in October 2022, as a completely built-up (CBU) unit imported from Qingqi Suzuki, China, under the badge ‘GS 125Q’.

A previous report from Horsepower Pakistan suggested that PSMC will launch the motorcycle in September 2022. However, the company has reportedly delayed to launch again due to local currency instability.

Details

GSX 125 will compete with Yamaha YBR 125 and Honda CB 125F. As the name implies, it has a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

It has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers. It has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has a dual-piston caliper disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Given that the bike is a CBU, it will likely cost between Rs. 350,000 and Rs. 380,000 after import duties and taxes, considering the rising dollar rate. If that is the case, the GSX125 will appeal to a narrow niche of bike enthusiasts.