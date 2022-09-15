Future Samsung Phones May Have No Buttons

Samsung is planning to make phones with zero buttons in the future, claims a tipster on Twitter named Connor. The Korean phone maker’s next-generation phones could ship without a power button or a volume rocker, something a few concept phones have attempted before.

Huawei has also attempted to remove volume buttons from the side, but not the power button. The Huawei Mate 30 had virtual volume buttons that worked by tapping on the sides of the screen. Samsung, however, is planning to remove all buttons and is reportedly going to use software features for power and volume keys.

[❗️Exclusive❗️]

Samsung is planning to removing physical button. Power, Vol-Up, Vol-Down, etc. All of the button will move to the in display by software method. pic.twitter.com/A3TbGioedg — Connor (@OreXda) September 13, 2022

The change is not going to affect the upcoming S23 series. The rumor says that the Galaxy S25 will be the first phone to come with no buttons, and going by Samsung’s usual roadmap, that lineup is still two years away from launch. It may also make its way to the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 phones.

It is too soon to be saying anything, but the source claims that Samsung’s buttonless phones could be reserved for businesses and those sold to regular customers may still have the usual phones with buttons.

The change may be unwelcome by many since a lot of people prefer physical buttons on their phones rather than virtual alternatives. Software implementations tend to miss inputs at times, and it also exposes a simple feature to potential bugs. Huawei Mate 30’s virtual volume buttons, for instance, were not appreciated by many since they were not as consistent as regular buttons.

However, if Samsung’s implementation is well optimized for consistent results, then it may see accepted by the masses.

Regardless, we recommend taking the information with a pinch of salt as there is no confirmation yet.