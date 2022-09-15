Islamabad United Deny Rumors of Finding Bowler Faster Than Shoaib Akhtar

Islamabad United have rejected rumors that they have found a young bowler named Faheem Khan who bowls at an incredible 163kph.

A recent social media buzz claimed that Islamabad United had unearthed a rare talent in the field of fast bowling. According to some viral posts, the PSL team discovered a fast bowler named Faheem Khan during their trials. It went on to say that the new discovery was one of a kind, breaking all world records for fast bowling as he clocked 163 kph numerous times during the trials.

While the story appeared intriguing and thrilling, ProPakistani can confirm that it is fake, as Islamabad United has denied the discovery of such a player.