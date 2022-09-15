Pakistani Women to Participate in International Tent Pegging Event in Jordan

Asad Hayyat, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP), has announced that the federation will send a three-member women’s team to compete in the Women’s Tent Pegging Grand Prix in Jordan.

According to Geo News, a team comprised of Kinza Farhat, Ayesha Ahmed Khan, and Zoya Meer will represent the country in the event, which will take place in Jordan from September 22 to 24.

While speaking to the media, Asad stated that the federation has selected the team after open trials and that the selected players are currently training in Lahore and will fly to Jordan on September 20.

It is worth noting that this will be the first such event in which the Pakistan women’s tent pegging team will participate. Earlier this year, the pegging team visited South Africa for only training purposes.

ALSO READ ICC Elite Panel Umpire Passes Away in Lahore

Speaking to the media, Kinza, a graduate in mass communication, said that she felt fortunate to be chosen to represent the country in an international competition and that she would do her absolute best to make her country proud.