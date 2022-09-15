PMC to Announce Important Decision on MDCAT 2022 Soon

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) is considering holding the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) on the same day across the country.

According to reports, the PMC is deliberating with all public and private medical and dental colleges in this regard, and the new date will be formally announced in due course.

Last month, the PMC had originally announced to hold the MDCAT for admissions to MMBS and BDS programs from 7 to 30 September at designated test centers all over the country.

However, after a few days, record-breaking monsoon rainfall-induced floods wreaked havoc in different parts of Pakistan, forcing the PMC to reconsider its earlier decision.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) had also asked the PMC to postpone the scheduled MDCAT 2022 due to floods.

In an official letter to the PMC, the Ministry highlighted that 81 districts in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab, upper KP, and GB have been affected by the floods and major infrastructure has been washed away.

Therefore, the PMC should postpone MDCAT 2022 to facilitate the students from the flood-hit districts, the letter concluded.