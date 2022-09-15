Punjab Begins Online Process for Intermediate Admissions

Punjab’s Higher Education Department (HED) has started the online process for admission to Intermediate part I in public sector colleges all over the province.

According to details, students can apply for admission through Online Colleges Admission System (OCAS), an online platform for admission to Intermediate and Bachelor’s degree programs across Punjab.

Over 700 government colleges from all over the province have registered with OCAS. The last date to submit applications for admission to Inter is 30 November.

The development comes a couple of weeks after all Punjab’s Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) announced the results of the first annual exams for Matric part II.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, declared the results on their respective websites on 31 August.

The final results of the first annual exams for Matric part I will be declared on 19 September. To recall, the annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June.