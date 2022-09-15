Women’s Football Captain Maria Khan Opens Up After Historic Victory

Pakistan women’s football team participated in an international event after a gap of 8 years and showed excellent performance against Maldives (7-0). Fans are hopeful that the young team will start shining at least at the Asian level with the passage of time.

Sharing her views, Pakistan women’s football team captain Maria Khan said, “The victory against the Maldives in the SAFF Football Championship has boosted the team’s confidence. After a long gap of 8 years, we got an opportunity to participate in an international event. There was also limited time for preparations but we tried our best in a better way.”

During the mega event, there were signs of improvement in performance and I am glad that the girls did their best. We will work harder for future competitions and try to give better results.

Speaking on the occasion, the team’s head coach, Adeel Rizki, said, “A comeback is not easy for any player if they are playing after a long gap, when a whole team is making a comeback, then its difficulties can be estimated. The women’s team that we made in a short interval, had its first assignment at the international level but the journey towards improvement will continue. We can’t compare our team players to big names but we still found an impressive talent in form of Nadia Khan. The work will be done to improve the skills and fitness of the players and new talent will also be sought soon.”

PFF Normalization Committee Chairman, Haroon Malik, said, “The PFF Normalisation Committee is also trying to bring Pakistan football to the international circuit along with the progress for the election. The participation of the women’s team in the SAFF Championship is the beginning, the performance of our team was encouraging, and will be provided with the best facilities by the PFF for the preparation of future events.”

“It is just beginning and we have a lot more to offer not only to women footballers but also to our senior, junior, and players of other latest formats,” he further added.