Zimbabwe Names 15-Man T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Zimbabwe has announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be staged in Australia starting next month.

Craig Ervine, sidelined by hamstring niggles since early August, is now fit and returns to captain the side.

Zimbabwe also received a timely boost with Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, and Milton Shumba recovering from collarbone fracture, shoulder tendon, and quadricep injuries, respectively, to make the squad.

Blessing Muzarabani, who was part of the side that recently toured Australia for a one-day international series but did not play a single game, is now fit enough to spearhead the team’s bowling attack again.

While the experienced Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams were obvious choices, Bradley Evans, Tony Munyonga, and Clive Madande have also made the cut.

The squad of 15 aside, Zimbabwe has named Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi, and Tanaka Chivanga as the non-traveling reserves.

Zimbabwe’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will start on 17 October, when it faces Ireland in the first of three Group B fixtures that will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania.

Next, Zimbabwe will take on the West Indies on 19 October and then complete first-round action against Scotland on 21 October.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

The top two teams from each of the two Super 12 groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway, Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches scheduled for 10 and 13 October in Melbourne.