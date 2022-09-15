Pakistan Officially Announces 2022 T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan has announced its 15-man squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The squad will be led by star batter Babar Azam while Shadab Khan will be his deputy.
Pakistan’s star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has been included in the squad as he is expected to recover from his injury in time for the World Cup. The pace battery further includes the likes of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Pakistan’s explosive left-hander, Fakhar Zaman, is an absentee in the squad as he has been ruled out of action due to a knee injury. He has been replaced by Shan Masood, who has been called up to the T20I squad for the first time in his career.
Haider Ali has also been included in the squad.
Here is Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup:
|Babar Azam (c)
|Shadab Khan (vc)
|Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Shaheen Afridi
|Haris Rauf
|Naseem Shah
|Asif Ali
|Shan Masood
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Haider Ali
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Khushdil Shah
|Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
|Usman Qadir
|Fakhar Zaman (r)
|Shahnawaz Dahani (r)
|Mohammad Haris (r)
Your provided list doesn’t have Shaheen Afridi’s name in it but the article says he’s included.
Rizwan should have been rested. AGAIN IFTIKHAR???
– Lowest Strike Rates among all teams
– Slowest 1st 10 overs score
– Most terrible and unreliable middle order among all teams
– Asif, Iftikhar, Khushdil: perform in 1 game, fail in 10
Is this modern T20!
With all these negatives, chief selector persists with the same batters and hope for a miracle in WC! My request to Chairman PCB to look into the situation and do something to improve our cricket on modern lines.