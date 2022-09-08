Pakistan Afghanistan to Meet Again as ICC Announces World Cup Warm-ups Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Pakistan will play its first warm-up match against England on 17 October. The Green Shirts will square off against Afghanistan in their second warm-up game on 19 October. Both matches will be played at the Gabba.

ALSO READ Official Team Names Unveiled for Inaugural Pakistan Junior League

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches will be held in Melbourne and Brisbane for all 16 teams. The First Round teams will play their warm-up fixtures between October 10 and 13 with matches to be divided between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then takes on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka plays Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Hosts and reigning champions Australia play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba. India, though, is also due to play New Zealand two days later at the same venue.

ALSO READ Official Team Names Unveiled for Inaugural Pakistan Junior League

Here are the detailed warm-up fixtures for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Match Venue Date Time (PST) West Indies v UAE Junction Oval 10 October 6 AM Scotland v the Netherlands Junction Oval 10 October 10 AM Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe MCG 10 October 2 PM Namibia v Ireland MCG 11 October 2 PM West Indies v the Netherlands MCG 12 October 2 PM Zimbabwe v Namibia Junction Oval 13 October 6 AM Sri Lanka v Ireland Junction Oval 13 October 10 AM Scotland v UAE MCG 13 October 2 PM Australia v India The Gabba 17 October 10 AM New Zealand v South Africa Allan Border Field 17 October 9 AM England v Pakistan The Gabba 17 October 1 PM Afghanistan v Bangladesh Allan Border Field 17 October 1 PM Afghanistan v Pakistan The Gabba 19 October 8 AM Bangladesh v South Africa Allan Border Field 19 October 1 PM New Zealand v India The Gabba 19 October 1 PM

The warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.

The main tournament begins in Geelong with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia on October 16.