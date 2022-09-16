Three-Day Holiday Announced for Schools Near Lahore’s Data Darbar

A three-day holiday has been announced for schools near Data Darbar in Lahore from 15 to 17 September during the 979th Urs festivities of the revered Muslim mystic, Hazrat Ali Hujwiri (Data Ganj Bakhsh).

The development comes after the roads towards the shrine have been sealed with containers and other obstructions to ensure security as a large number of people from across the country arrive for the Urs.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt Confiscates 48 Million Hoarded Panadol Tablets from Company’s Warehouse

The reports revealed that the Government Central Model School at Rattigan Road, Government Central Model School, and Government Saleem Model High School at Lower Mall would be closed for three days.

In addition, Government Muslim High School No. 2 in Civil Lines, Government Higher Secondary School at Ravi Road, and other nearby schools will also remain closed during this period. Note here that the schools will restart their activities on Monday.

Shaykh Syed Ali al-Hujwiri was an 11th-century Persian Sunni Muslim mystic and preacher from Ghazna in Afghanistan, who gained fame for writing the Kashf al-Mahjub (Unveiling of the Hidden). His Urs occurs on the 20th and 21st of the Islamic month of Safar every year.