Foreign-Funded Projects Worth $3.3 Billion Under Implementation in Pakistan’s Water Sector

As many as 26 foreign-funded projects in the water sector, amounting to $3.354 billion, are currently under execution in Pakistan, according to the National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC–FFP) Federal Water Sector.

This was shared during a meeting of NCC-FFP at the Economic Affairs Division held Thursday.

The NCC-FFP reviewed the progress of these development projects, funded by the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), United States (US), France, Germany, Saudi Fund, Kuwait, and OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted that the government is focusing on the rehabilitation and construction of major dams which would fulfill the country’s needs for water, food and energy security, leading to stabilizing the economy of Pakistan.

He said that ongoing hydropower and water sector development projects are essential for power generation at affordable rates and sustainable development of the country’s economy.

The Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah directed the line departments to fast-track implementation of the projects and promptly redress the issues for expeditious execution of projects in the water sector. He further emphasized the quick delivery of the projects, including Tarbela Fifth Extension, Keyal Khawar, and Harpo projects.

Shah also asked the authorities to set timelines for resolving the bottlenecks to expedite the implementation of the process.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, State Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, and relevant officials.