All Tickets Sold Out for 4th Pakistan-England T20I

National Stadium Karachi is anticipated to be jam-packed on next Sunday as the tickets for the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England have already been sold out.

The fourth T20I game between Pakistan and England will see a house full at National Stadium because fans are ready to show up in massive numbers. Tickets are sold out for all the enclosures of the Pakistan-England face-off in Karachi.

Due to the holiday, the fourth game’s appeal has been noted significantly more than that of the preceding games. Along with all of the tickets for the Sunday game, the VIP enclosures for the first three games have also been booked.

Tickets for the Quaid-e-Azam, Imran Khan, and Majid Khan enclosures, which cost Rs. 750 each, have also been sold out for all four T20I to be played in Karachi.

England has toured Pakistan after 17 years to play 7 T20I matches divided between Karachi and Lahore. National Stadium will host the first four T20Is