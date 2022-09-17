Shaheen Afridi to Continue Rehab Under Supervision of NHPC’s Bowling Coach

PCB has decided to send Umar Rasheed, bowling coach at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), to London to oversee Shaheen Afridi’s rehabilitation process as the star pacer is set to start bowling again shortly.

Shaheen Afridi, who suffered a knee injury a couple of months ago, is currently recovering quickly. The fast bowler was sent to London for top-notch medical care and rehabilitation. Shaheen has been given permission to take up the ball in the coming weeks after making a satisfactory recovery.

Shaheen will receive assistance from Umar Rasheed in London as the ace pacer returns to the bowling lanes in the first week of October. Shaheen’s bowling and other issues related to his recovery will be handled by Umar Rasheed.

Umar Rasheed had been appointed as the assistant bowling coach for the Asia Cup 2022, and he is expected to keep the position during the T20 World Cup in Australia.