Bismah Maroof Set to be Replaced as Women Cricket Team’s Captain

According to sources, Bismah Maroof’s reign as Pakistan women’s team captain is set to come to an end as the national side looks to prepare for the upcoming 2022 Women’s Asia Cup.

ALSO READ Pakistani Men and Women Footballers Will Now Receive Equal Pay

Bismah’s performances as of late have failed to impress the national team management and her place in the team is also under threat as the national team looks to build towards the future. Bismah was appointed as captain of the national T20 side before being appointed as permanent all-format captain after the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

The 31-year-old has so far captained Pakistan in 28 ODIs and 47 T20Is. She has led Pakistan to 13 victories in 50-over matches and 20 wins in the shortest format of the game.

Sources have claimed that the all-format captain is set to be replaced by star all-rounder, Nida Dar, as she is seen as the ideal candidate to take over the captaincy of the side. Nida is expected to lead the side in the upcoming tournament but the duration of her tenure is undecided yet.

Pakistan national team will soon begin the training camp for the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup. The trials for the tournament are expected to be held without the head coach, David Hemp, who is not in the country. Hemp’s position as head coach of the team is also under threat after a poor outing by the team in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Makes Big Prediction About Mohammad Amir’s Comeback

The 2022 Women’s Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on 1 October in Bangladesh with the national team expected to travel to the country on 28 September.