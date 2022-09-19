Aaqib Javed Advises Shaheen Afridi Not to Play in Upcoming T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah has been an integral part of Pakistan’s pace attack since his debut in 2019 both in red and white ball cricket and is one of the most consistent performers for the national team.

Earlier this year, the left-arm pacer suffered an injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle forcing him to miss the Netherlands ODI series, Asia Cup 2022, and now the England T20I series.

However, the selection committee has included him in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and he will join the national team in Australia directly from England before the start of the mega event.

Meanwhile, after the selection committee announced his inclusion in the squad, former Pakistan pacer, Aaqib Javed, advised him not to participate in the upcoming event because it would only aggravate the injury.

Talking to the media, Aaqib said, “Fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi are not born every day. My advice to Shaheen Afridi is not to play the upcoming T20 World Cup because Shaheen is more important than this World Cup.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the pacer is currently spending his time in rehabilitation in England. The cricket board has said that Shaheen is improving quickly and will be available for the mega event in Australia.

Last week, the cricket board sent Umar Rasheed, bowling coach at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), to London to oversee Shaheen Afridi’s rehabilitation process as the star pacer is set to start bowling again shortly.