Ignite to Organize 2nd National Cybersecurity Hackathon

Ignite national technology fund will conduct the 2nd National Cybersecurity Hackathon and hands-on workshop.

The national cyber security hackathon will be held from October to December in 5 major cities whereas a hands-on workshop will be held in 8 major cities across the country. Ignite is run by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT).

Cybersecurity Hackathon competitions will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta whereas hands-on workshops will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Abbottabad. Ignite has announced Rs. 6 million cash awards for the winners. According to Ignite 1st Prize will be Rs. 3 million, the 2nd Prize will be Rs. 2 million and the 3rd prize will be Rs. 1 million.

According to Ignite, the National Cybersecurity competition has been launched to give hobbyists, hackers, and students a chance to become a part of the exciting challenge to earn accolades, win prizes and build their knowledge base.

The Cybersecurity Hackathon 2022 will be beneficial to security researchers and academics who can use the attack data and network traffic generated during competitions as case studies to help model, predict and prevent real-world security incidents.

It will provide better practical knowledge and increase confidence in information security skills. To track the cybersecurity workforce to understand strengths and weaknesses in knowledge, skills, and abilities.

Ignite’s first Cybersecurity Hackathon was held in 2021, in which 1176 teams from all across the country participated. Out of 1176 teams, 475 teams were shortlisted for qualifier rounds in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad and the final round was held in Islamabad. Cash awards of Rs. 6 million were given to the top 3 teams in 5 categories of the hackathon.

Ignite National Technology Fund or simply Ignite (formerly National ICT R&D Fund) is a non-profit company owned by the Government of Pakistan and administered by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT).