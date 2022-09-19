NHMP Shuts Down Islamabad-Lahore Motorway for Repair

In a recent notification, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced the shutdown of the M2 motorway near Thokar Niaz Baig.

National Highway Authority (NHA) is currently repairing the road that saw heavy wear and tear during monsoon rains. As per an official Tweet, NHMP has placed a diversion near Thokar Niaz Baig. From there, the officers are guiding traffic to an alternate route.

NHA is carrying out repair work at various spots on M2, according to Twitter alerts. Roadways near Babu Sabu, Sial, and a few other areas are undergoing repair work. NHMP has advised motorists to drive vigilantly near these areas.

Criticism on NHA

During a standing committee meeting last week, assembly members criticized NHA for its leisurely pace in road repairs.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha stated that the department should prioritize restoring the roads using the toll tax money. He added that the M2 has deteriorated to a dangerous degree, and it is difficult to travel on it.

Furthermore, Senator Saifullah Abro lamented the increase in toll tax on motorways from Rs. 160 to over Rs. 1,000. The hike has made it difficult for people to use motorways, he added.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Recalls Alto Again Due to Critical Mechanical Fault

During the same session, the government reinstated the toll tax exemption for MNA’s and MPA’s, which did not sit well with the public. Social media was overrun by the notion that the government is throwing its weight onto the public while enjoying no accountability and rampant corruption.

People denounced the government’s decision to reinstate toll tax exemption for MNAs, stating that they should get the same treatment as the masses.