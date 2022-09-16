Pak Suzuki Recalls Alto Again Due to Critical Mechanical Fault

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has, once again, issued a recall for the 2019-2021 Alto over a suspected fuel filler neck fault. The company posted a video on its social media, addressing 660cc Alto owners to visit the nearest Suzuki dealerships and get the faulty component replaced.

PSMC suspects that the part is prone to severe oxidation. The corrosion could cause fuel leakage, which can have dire consequences. The company had initially launched the campaign only in Karachi, but now, it has extended the recall across Pakistan.

Other Quality Control Issues

PSMC has faced heaps of criticism recently over its poor quality control. A few months ago, it came under fire for selling an Alto with a botched paint job. Its photos went viral on social media, causing the company to face severe backlash.

Later, ProPakistani reported an incident whereby a customer took legal action against the automaker over an unlawful denial of a warranty claim.

He made the claim against Suzuki Alto AGS, which developed a critical gearbox fault after four months and 13,000 kilometers. Note that even the standard warranty is three years or 60,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

Interestingly, most of the quality control issues are found only in Suzuki Alto, yet, it remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. This has created a notion that PSMC is getting comfortable with Alto’s success, which warrants vigilance from buyers.