PCB Unveils Official Jersey for T20 World Cup 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the national T20I kits for both the men’s and women’s teams ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022.

PCB has released the official T20I kit for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the following year. The shirt incorporates the standard green as well as aqua blue stripes, giving the national outfit a unique twist. The jersey is called ‘Thunder’ because of its vibrant design and bright colors.

PCB has introduced two new jersey designs: the main jersey and the clash jersey. The designs will be worn by both the men’s and women’s cricket teams in T20I matches in 2022-23. Furthermore, Pakistan will wear a special jersey in the opening T20I against England to raise funds for flood victims in the country.

At a launch event, Babar Azam formally introduced the kit, and the PCB also released an unveiling video featuring both men and women cricketers. The kit reveal video features Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Kainat Imtiaz, and Fatima Sana.