Gomal University’s Exams Postponed After Campus Shutdown

Gomal University (GU) in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) has postponed its MA private exams that were set to take place on 27 September 2022.

The development comes after former Federal Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, allegedly hurled threats to the university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, calling for his immediate resignation.

According to a notification issued by the Controller of Examination at GU, the exams have been postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the administration of GU has also shut down the institute for an indefinite period after receiving PTI leader’s threats.

However, the university will continue the academic process by holding online classes for all departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

The decision to suspend on-campus activities was taken during a meeting of the university’s syndicate that was held to assess all options after the political interference. The meeting decided that maintaining peace in the institute and the security of students is the paramount priority of the university.

Brief History Behind the Threats

Note here that the problems between VC Ahmed and the PTI leader originated in July this year after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) government allocated Rs. 3.1 billion for developing an agriculture university in DI Khan.

The agriculture university will be built on 1,000 kanals of land acquired from the GU and it will be set up by upgrading GU’s Agriculture Department, something which VC Ahmed strongly opposes.

VC Ahmed’s resistance to transfer the assets of the university to the agriculture university irritated Gandapur, who is also from DI Khan. Resultantly, Gandapur staged a protest against the VC, which turned violent after students vandalized VC’s official vehicle and the university’s property.

Furthermore, Gandapur sent threatening voice messages to him, pressuring him to resign immediately or be forcefully removed. Moreover, Gandapur also claimed that he fears none and challenged the VC to take the matter to any forum

Resultantly, VC Ahmed wrote letters to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Prime Minister (PM), and Interior Minister, informing them of the threats issued by Gandapur.