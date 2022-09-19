World’s First Flying Bike Launched in USA [Video]

Over the weekend, USA witnessed the debut of world’s first Hoverbike called XTurismo. The flying bike — developed by a Japanese startup called Aerwins Technologies — looks sporty and fiction-inspired with exposed carbon fiber panels surrounding the razor-sharp body, making it a true head-turner.

This is the world's first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Recalls Alto Again Due to Critical Mechanical Fault

The bike made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show and also took its maiden flight in public. It has six propulsion fans beneath the body that allow the bike to take flight.

The fans are powered by an internal combustion engine that allows for a cruising range of 40 kilometers. XTurismo weighs almost 300 KG, has a top speed of 100 km/h, and has a payload capacity of 100 KG.

Reports suggest that the hoverbike will undergo further refinements. The bike currently has a limited range and flight time and is extremely loud due to the sound of propellers and the internal combustion engine.

Furthermore, the current vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) laws do not allow for the commercialization of XTurismo. Despite that, Aerwins has priced the XTurismo at a whopping $777,000 (PKR 1.84 billion).

ALSO READ NHMP Shuts Down Islamabad-Lahore Motorway for Repair

The company will deliver almost 200 Limited-Edition XTurismos in 2022 and begin its commercial production shortly after.