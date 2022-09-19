United States Donates $2 Million for Flood Assistance in Pakistan

The United States has contributed $2 million in humanitarian assistance for flood response efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan.

This funding will be channeled to areas affected by the monsoon flooding, supporting life-saving activities as well as helping to rebuild community infrastructures such as schools, hospitals, and shelters.

The announcement comes as the people of Pakistan continue to grapple with the effects of extreme weather due to climate change, with torrential monsoon rains and floods displacing more than 33 million people and causing widespread destruction, damage, and over 1,400 fatalities. Some 81 districts across the country have been affected, over half of which host Afghan refugees.

The United States’ contribution demonstrates a continued commitment to solidarity and responsibility sharing with Pakistan.

“We are pleased to announce $2 million in humanitarian assistance to support UNHCR’s flood response, providing lifesaving items to flood-affected Pakistanis and Afghan refugees in three provinces and helping to rebuild communities,” noted US Ambassador, Donald Blome.

The additional funding from the United States comes on top of the existing US contribution of $33 million for UNHCR’s planned programmes in 2022, aimed at strengthening livelihoods, boosting the capacity of national education and health facilities in refugee-hosting communities, and supporting the pursuit of solutions for refugees.

In response to flooding, UNHCR is on the ground distributing life-saving support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces for Afghan refugees and their host communities, while also rushing relief, including emergency shelter, hygiene items, mosquito nets, solar lanterns, and blankets, to flood-hit areas in southern Sindh province.