Here’s How You Can Avoid Traffic Jams During Pakistan-England Matches in Karachi

Karachi is set to host the first four T20I matches between England and Pakistan starting from 20th September. The administration has devised a strategy to maintain a seamless traffic flow in Karachi during the matches.

Parking for Fans

Parking has been made available at the Expo Centre for fans travelling to the National Stadium from various parts of Karachi. Security staff will inspect the original ID cards and match tickets.

Residents of the Central and West districts can park their cars and motorbikes at the Expo Centre and be shuttled to the National Stadium through Liaquatabad No 10 and Hassan Square.

Meanwhile, spectators from New Karachi, Federal B Area, and Gulshan should park their automobiles via Nipa at aforementioned site. East, Malir, and Korangi residents will park their automobiles at the said spot via Sharah-e-Faisal Drigh Road, Millennium Mall, and Nipa.

Visitors of District South, City, Sharah-e-Faisal, and People’s Chowrangi can park their cars and motorbikes at the Expo Centre through Jail Road.

The spectators will then be transported to the National Stadium via shuttle service.

Parking for Media Staff

The National Coaching Centre (China Ground) Parking has been designated for media staff. Those travelling from Karsaz will reach the spot through Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and the Stadium Flyover.

While, individuals travelling from Millennium Mall would take Pir Sibghatullah Road and then Sir Sher Shah Suleman Road through Stadium Flyover to reach the National Coaching Centre.

Those travelling from New Town will need to use Sir Sher Shah Road, passing via Aga Khan Hospital.

Important Guidelines

The public will not be permitted to go from Liaquatabad to National Stadium Road via the Hassan Square Flyover. Motorists can use University Road to go to their destinations. However, the general public will not be allowed to go from University Road to Expo and then to Stadium Road. Furthermore, traffic from Stadium Road to Hassan Square will be maintained as usual.

From Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, People’s Chowrangi to University Road, and Karsaz to Stadium, all heavy traffic will be restricted.

To avoid any disruption, the public is asked to comply with law enforcement and traffic police. In the case of an issue, Traffic Police representatives can be reached at 1915.