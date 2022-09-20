Shan Masood Set to Make Much-Anticipated T20I Debut Tonight

Prolific opening batter, Shan Masood is set to make his T20I debut against England in the first match of the series at National Stadium Karachi. The two teams will face-off in the series opener today at the same venue.

With his aggressive opening in the PSL 7, the in-form batter first made a good case to be selected in the T20I team. Later, as team captain, Shan did wonders for Derbyshire. However, he was unable to make the national team due to the presence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the prime openers.

But, Shan refused to accept it as an excuse and performed admirably while batting at No.4 in the recently concluded National T20 Cup. Following his outstanding performance in the last tournament, the selectors have opted to play him in the opening T20I against England.

While Shan was initially chosen to strengthen the middle order, he may start his T20I career as an opener because Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be rested for a few games.

The opening match between England and Pakistan is scheduled to start tonight at 7:30 p.m.