Babar Azam Responds to Unnecessary Criticism from Former Cricketers [Video]

Babar Azam is without a doubt one of the greatest batters of the modern era, but his strike rate in T20 cricket has long been questioned, with many former cricketers believing that he should not open the innings in the format.

After Babar’s poor performance in the Asia Cup 2022, former Pakistan pacer, Aaqib Javed, slammed the right-hander for his slow strike rate, saying that if Babar and Rizwan open the innings, Pakistan will not be able to chase more than 150 runs.

ALSO READ Babar Unveils Special Kit for 1st England T20I, Donates Asia Cup Match Fee

The skipper recently responded to Javed’s criticism during a press conference ahead of the first T20I against England, saying that it is his personal opinion, but players do not discuss outsiders’ opinions in the dressing room.

کپتان بابر اعظم سے میرا سوال کپتان کا سابق کرکٹر کو سخت جواب @TheRealPCB @Shoaib_Jatt @aaliaaaliya pic.twitter.com/q141iCuvuD — badi uz zaman (@badizaman007) September 19, 2022

Every player has gone through it, there is so much pressure and responsibility. There shouldn’t be personal attacks, it isn’t just about me, I am talking about the entire team. You can have a normal discussion, but we as a team do not bother what people are saying.

ALSO READ Hina Shoaib Becomes 1st Pakistani to Win Award at International Chef Competition

Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green in a seven-match T20I series against England, which begins today at National Stadium Karachi. The first four matches will be held in Karachi, with the remaining three scheduled in Lahore.

Pakistan has a busy schedule in the upcoming months with a seven-match T20 series against England at home and a tri-nation series in New Zealand before the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.