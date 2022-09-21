Rizwan Equals Babar’s T20I Record, Overtakes Kohli and Finch

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, set another record in the curtain-raiser of the seven-match series against England by becoming the joint fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in the shortest format of cricket.

The opening batter joined Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, on the list of the fastest batters to score 2,000 runs in the format, surpassing Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, as well as Australian captain, Aaron Finch.

ALSO READ Pakistan and India to Meet on 7 October in Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Rizwan, who scored 68 off 46 balls in the series opener, reached the 2,000-run mark in 52 innings. Babar had achieved the feat in the same number of innings while Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Aaron Finch did it in 56, 58, and 62 innings, respectively.

Player Country Innings Taken Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 52 Babar Azam Pakistan 52 Virat Kohli India 56 KL Rahul India 58 Aaron Finch Australia 62

ALSO READ All Tickets for Pakistan-England T20I Series Sold Out

Last week, the wicket-keeper batter dethroned Babar Azam as the top T20I batter after a spectacular performance in the Asia Cup 2022, where he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Last year, the wicket-keeper became the first batter to score 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year, amassing 2,011 runs from 49 T20s, and was named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

England defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the first game of the seven-match T20I series, with Alex Hales and Harry Brook scoring quick 53 and 42 runs, respectively, to lead the visitors to victory.