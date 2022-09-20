Indian-Owned ‘South Africa T20’ Franchise Trolled for Copying PCB

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is all set to launch the inaugural edition of its T20 league, SA20 in January 2023. The brand new franchise T20 league recently held a player auction in which some great players were picked.

Meanwhile, one of the franchises, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, is currently announcing its players picked in the auction on various social media platforms.

The franchise was trolled for the style of unveiling players as it was discovered that it had copied the idea from Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) squad announcement for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

Here is PCB’s announcement of the squad against the Netherlands:

Here is Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s announcement:

Cricket fans tagged PCB media manager Ibrahim Badees, who has been widely praised for his innovative ideas on the Board’s social media posts, and slammed the franchise for copying the style.

Here are some reactions from the cricket fans:

Naqal ke lye Aqal ki zroorat hoti hai

You guys copied @IbrahimBadees 😂 https://t.co/IsBxE6w7dh — Komal see ♡ (@Komal_see) September 19, 2022

All credit goes to @IbrahimBadees for this beautiful idea. Proud of PCB ❤️ https://t.co/0SmCUt9ZVM — Bilal Aqeel (@BilalAqeel7) September 20, 2022

Kamaal ki copy @IbrahimBadees ap waqui trend setter ho.

World recons https://t.co/MI4u9uTNfi — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) September 19, 2022

Great copy yr…. @IbrahimBadees chaaa gy aap welldone trend setter boy https://t.co/9sVpOD72mf — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) September 19, 2022