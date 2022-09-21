Utility Store Corporation Significantly Increases Prices of Spices

Utility stores have significantly increased the prices of spices, further burdening the already strained public. The increase in prices will come into effect immediately, stated a notification of USC.

The price of 400 grams of utility brand chili powder has been increased by Rs. 40. The price of 200 grams of utility brand chili powder has been increased from Rs. 320 to Rs. 360.

The price of 100 grams of turmeric has been increased by Rs. 10. The price of 50 grams of cloves has been increased from Rs. 165 to Rs. 225. The price of 50 grams of coriander powder has been increased by Rs. 10, whereas the price of a 100-gram packet has been increased from Rs. 45 to Rs. 55. The price of 200 grams of crushed red chili has been increased by Rs. 20.

Furthermore, the price of 100 grams of garam masala has been increased by Rs. 20 whereas the price of 50 grams of black pepper has been increased by Rs. 17.