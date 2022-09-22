Nursing Students Get a Huge Increase in Monthly Stipends

The nursing college of the Lahore General Hospital has announced to increase the monthly stipends of nursing students to motivate them to complete their degrees.

Speaking in this regard, the Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, which is also known as Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, said that the monthly stipends have been increased up to 46%.

According to details, students enrolled in nursing programs will now receive Rs. 46,170 each month. Previously, they used to get a monthly stipend of Rs. 31,470.

On the other hand, those enrolled in midwifery programs will be entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs. 29,170 instead of the previous monthly stipend of Rs. 20,170.

It is important to note here that the revised monthly stipends will be applicable from 1 July 2022, and students will receive the remaining additional amount for three months in October.

Dr. Zafar also urged nursing students to complete their degrees with utmost dedication, which will allow them to perform professional duties in an effective manner.

He added that the incumbent provincial government is taking all possible measures to improve the nursing sector, therefore, the nurses should also do their best to serve human beings.