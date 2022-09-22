Pakistan Railways Issues New Train Schedule

Pakistan Railways (PR) has disclosed a new passenger train schedule that will take effect on October 15. The department has reportedly done so in the light of the approaching winter season.

The Shalimar Express (Up and 28 Down) will run from Khanewal to Sahiwal rather than from Multan to Faisalabad. It will no longer stop over at Drigh Road and Landhi stopovers, the report adds.

Pakistan Express (45 UP) will depart Karachi for Rawalpindi at 2:30 p.m. rather than 1:00 p.m. Karakoram (KK) Express will depart from both Lahore and Karachi at 3:00 p.m. Furthermore, the department has reinstated KK Express’s stopover in Bahawalpur.

At 3:30 p.m., Allama Iqbal Express (9 UP) will depart Karachi for Sialkot. Pak Business Express will depart from Jahanian instead of Multan. Furthermore, PR has suspended Rawal Express’s stopover at Chaklala.

Special Trains Between Lahore and Rawalpindi

PR Minister Saad Rafique announced earlier this month that the department will roll out two special trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The initial plan was to roll out the first new train at 07:30 PM on September 5, while the second train was to embark on its maiden voyage on September 6. However, a notice from PR instructed the Rawalpindi and Lahore stations to delay the launch for 5 days.

Media reports mentioned the lack of passengers and the high cost of fuel as reasons for the delay.

Currently, 9 trains operate between Rawalpindi and Lahore, namely:

Awam Express

Green Line Express

Islamabad Express

Jaffar Express

Khyber Mail

Rawal Express

Subak Kharam

Subak Raftar

Tezgam Express

You can learn about the official timings and fares of the trains from PR’s official website.