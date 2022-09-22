Petroleum Products Products Declines by 5.2% in July

The petroleum products output has witnessed a decline of 5.2 percent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, from 98.2 million liters in July 2021 to 93 million liters in July 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to data released by PBS, high-speed diesel witnessed a negative growth of 7.4 percent on a YoY basis, as its output remained at 432 million liters in July 2022 compared to 466.6 million in July 2021.

ALSO READ 2 AM Surprise: Govt Increases Price of Petrol Once Again

Furnace oil witnessed an output growth of 9.6 percent on a YoY basis, remaining at 213.3 million liters in July 2022 against 194.7 million liters in July 2021. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 49.6 percent on a YoY basis and remained at 70.8 million liters in July 2022 compared to 47.32 million liters in the same period of the previous year.

Kerosene oil output slid by 34.9 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022, remaining at 9.187 million liters against 14.103 million liters in July 2021. Motor spirits also registered negative growth of 0.3 percent on a YoY basis in July 2022 and remained at 278.78 million liters compared to 279.60 million liters in July 2021.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed a sharp decline of 41.9 percent in July 2022 on a YoY basis, remaining at 2.145 million tonnes compared to 3.7 million tonnes in July 2021.