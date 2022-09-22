Suzuki Offers Discount on All WagonR Models

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched a limited-time offer that entails free registration of WagonR.

Note that this will decrease the overall price of the Suzuki WagonR.

The company made the announcement via its social media, stating:

Suzuki brings you an exciting offer! Book your Suzuki WagonR and avail FREE REGISTRATION! Offer is valid on all WagonR variants across Suzuki’s Authorized Dealerships for a limited time only. Terms and conditions applied.

Responding to a customer query, the company stated that the tentative delivery time is 45-90 days depending on the production capacity and market demand for the product. Given the recent non-production days (NPDs), the latter seems more plausible.

Details

WagonR is an A-segment city car that competes with Suzuki Cultus, United Alpha, Kia Picanto, and Proton Saga. It has a naturally aspirated 998cc three-cylinder petrol engine that sends 67 horsepower (hp) and 90 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or an AGS automatic transmission, depending on the variant.

WagonR has basic features such as:

Dual airbags

AC

Power windows (VXL and AGS only)

Immobilizer

Central locking

Audio player w/ USB and Auxiliary connectivity

Power steering

Child locks

Despite being a very basic car, WagonR starts from Rs. 2,421,000 and goes up to Rs. 2,802,000. Regardless, it remains one of the best-selling cars in Pakistan. The free registration offer may also persuade new buyers to buy the little hatchback.