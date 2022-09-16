Suzuki Alto Gets a New Cheaper Automatic Variant

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to expand the Alto lineup by introducing a new variant. Dubbed Alto VXR AGS, the new variant is a cheaper automatic variant.
Besides a transmission upgrade, VXR AGS gets additional features such as a hill-start assist and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). However, for these upgrades, the buyers must pay additional Rs. 144,000 over the standard VXR variant, for a total of Rs. 2,120,000.
Details
Alto is a K-car that replaced the legendary Suzuki Mehran in 2019. Its direct competitors in Pakistan are Prince Pearl and United Bravo.
It has a naturally aspirated 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 39 horsepower and 56 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or an AGS automatic transmission, depending on the variant.
Alto has basic features such as:
- Dual-airbags (VXL and VXR, VXR AGS)
- AC
- Touch-sensitive infotainment unit (VXL only)
- ABS (VXL and VXR AGS)
- Power windows (VXL only)
- Hill-hold assist (VXL and VXR AGS)
- Immobilizer
- Keyless entry
- Power door locks
Despite the recent production cuts, price hikes, and reported quality control concerns, Alto has been the best-selling car in Pakistan since its debut. However, with continued operational hiccups and another wave of price hikes inbound, its success may be hampered.