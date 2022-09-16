Suzuki Alto Gets a New Cheaper Automatic Variant

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to expand the Alto lineup by introducing a new variant. Dubbed Alto VXR AGS, the new variant is a cheaper automatic variant.

Besides a transmission upgrade, VXR AGS gets additional features such as a hill-start assist and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). However, for these upgrades, the buyers must pay additional Rs. 144,000 over the standard VXR variant, for a total of Rs. 2,120,000.

ALSO READ Chery Tiggo Twins Get Another Massive Price Hike

Details

Alto is a K-car that replaced the legendary Suzuki Mehran in 2019. Its direct competitors in Pakistan are Prince Pearl and United Bravo.

It has a naturally aspirated 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 39 horsepower and 56 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or an AGS automatic transmission, depending on the variant.

Alto has basic features such as:

Dual-airbags (VXL and VXR, VXR AGS)

AC

Touch-sensitive infotainment unit (VXL only)

ABS (VXL and VXR AGS)

Power windows (VXL only)

Hill-hold assist (VXL and VXR AGS)

Immobilizer

Keyless entry

Power door locks

ALSO READ Honda To Debut Ten New Electric Bikes in 2025

Despite the recent production cuts, price hikes, and reported quality control concerns, Alto has been the best-selling car in Pakistan since its debut. However, with continued operational hiccups and another wave of price hikes inbound, its success may be hampered.